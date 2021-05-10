State Parks to celebrate ‘Kids to Parks’ Day on May 15th

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Indiana State Park properties are hosting special events on May 15th for Kids to Parks Day (KTP Day), a national day of outdoor play designed to connect kids and families with local, state, and national parks.



Gov. Eric Holcomb also declared May 15th as Kids to Parks Day in Indiana and signed an official proclamation that acknowledges the important initiative to “encourage kids and empower families to get outdoors and visit America’s parks”.



The day is a chance for children to learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation, and natural and cultural history. It also helps foster appreciation for public lands in the next generation.



There are many opportunities to engage children in KTP Day:

Find planned events and special activities related to KTP Day at IN.gov/state-parks/programs/program-schedules.

Check out the Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights with 11 suggested outdoor activities every kid should do. Complete all 11 to become a Hoosier Outdoor Child. See dnr.IN.gov.

Get started on Hoosier Quest to earn patches and pins at IN.gov/hoosierquest.

Check out IN.gov/kids for more ideas.

Share your photos on social media with the hashtag #KidstoParks. You can post them directly to the Indiana State Parks Facebook page at com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs.

KTP Day is sponsored by the National Park Trust and supported by America’s State Parks and the National Association of State Park Directors.



For more information on the national day, see parktrust.org/kids-to-parks-day.

Featured photo by Skitterphoto from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...