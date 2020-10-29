Greene County Jail Log – October 29, 2020

Brittany Nicole Knapp, 26, of Bloomfield was booked into the Greene County Jail for Escape from a home detention order. Bond was set at four-thousand dollars ($4,000) with ten percent allowed.

Robert Eric Johnson, 51, of Bloomfield was booked into the Greene County Jail on an out-of-county warrant for Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Strangulation with no bond.

William J. Poe, 38, of Linton was booked into the Greene County Jail for Possession of of a Controlled Substance, such as Marijuana/Hash Oil/Hashish/Salvia.

Readers should note the persons above have had certain allegations made against them, as noted, and the defendant is otherwise presumed innocent unless subsequently proven guilty in a court of law.

