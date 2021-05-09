Martin County man arrested for child molestation

From the Indiana State Police – Jasper District:

In April 2021, ISP Detective Jarrod Lents began investigating a child molestation case originating in Martin County. During the investigation, probable cause was developed that Gage Lechner, age 20 of Loogootee, had committed sexual acts with a child under 14 years of age.

Gage Lechner, age 20, of Loogootee

On May 7th, 2021, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Lechner. That evening he was located in the Alfordsville area by Daviess and Martin County Sheriff’s deputies. He was incarcerated at the Martin County jail and is being held without bond.

Charges: Child Molestation- level 4 felony

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

