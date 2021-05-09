Late pass around semi leads to fatal crash for Kentucky woman in I-64 construction zone

From the Indiana State Police – Evansville District:

On Friday evening, May 7th, at approximately 5:46PM, Indiana State Police and Warrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-64 eastbound near the 47.5 mile-marker that claimed the life of a Louisville, Kentucky woman.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a 2006 Freightliner box truck was traveling eastbound in the right lane on I-64 and approaching a construction zone where the left lane was closed. The construction zone had posted signs and orange barrels indicating the left lane was closed ahead. Leah McMillen, age 52, of Louisville, KY, was driving her 2021 Nissan Rogue eastbound in the left lane and was approaching the orange barrels and the closed lane. McMillen attempted to pass the truck before the left lane ended, but the right rear of her vehicle collided into the left side of the truck causing her to lose control.

McMillen’s vehicle left the roadway on the south side, struck a tree, overturned, and came to a final rest in a ditch that had approximately one foot of standing water. McMillen was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the box truck was not injured.

Investigating Officer: Trooper Trey Stewart, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officers: Sergeant Kevin Brown, Sergeant Kylen Compton, and Trooper Hunter Manning

Assisting Agencies: Warrick County Sheriff’s Office and Warrick County Coroner’s Office

