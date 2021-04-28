ISP arrests Mitchell man for dealing meth in the presence of a child

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington District:

Once again, the Indiana State Police continue their full-court press on methamphetamines in southern Indiana.

On Tuesday evening, the Indiana State Police concluded a lengthy drug investigation by arresting a Mitchell man. ISP Drug Enforcement Detectives and the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had received information that Robert Lane, age 45, of Mitchell was allegedly dealing methamphetamine.

During the investigation, troopers developed probable cause that Lane not only dealt methamphetamine, but he did so in the presence of a minor child, as well. The investigation resulted in troopers applying for and being granted an arrest warrant for Lane.

Once Troopers obtained the arrest warrant, ISP Sergeant Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey located Lane at his residence on Moto Cross Road outside of Mitchell. During the arrest, the minor child was once again present at the residence along with further evidence of drug activity. The Indiana Department of Child Services responded to the scene and assisted ISP to help ensure the safety of the child. Also during the investigation, further alleged evidence was found and seized by troopers who have submitted a new report to the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Robert Lane was then transported to the Lawrence County Jail and held on the following charge of Dealing Methamphetamine in the Presence of a Minor, a Level 4 Felony.

Sgt. Day and Trp. Humphrey was assisted by Trp. Cody Brown and Trp. Sam Gillespie.

Anyone with knowledge of illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812) 332-4411. All calls can be confidential.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

