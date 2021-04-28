Upcoming 2021 Tire Amnesty



From the Greene County Solid Waste Management District:

As president of the board of The Greene County Solid Waste Management District, Edward L. Michael, has announced that the District will host its annual Tire Amnesty on two days this year at two locations; Friday and Saturday, May 14, 2021 and May 15, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Greene County Recycling Center, which is located at 4316 W Base Road, Switz City, Indiana and at the Greene County Recycling

Center, which is located at SE 12th Street and SE “C” Street, Linton, Indiana.

Tire Amnesty Day, which is funded by the Greene County Health Department grant, allows any Greene County resident to bring in four rimless pickup truck and passenger car tires to the recycling center at no charge. Subsequent tires for trucks and cars will be accepted at the rate of $2.00 each.

Commissioner Edward L. Michael noted that the County is very fortunate to have the Health Department funded program. Old tires often hold water, which creates a breeding ground for mosquitos that carry dangerous diseases.

Featured photo by Magda Ehlers from Pexels

