Greene County Jail Log – Week ending April 18th, 2021

Jeffrey Allen Smith, Jr., age 37, of Russellville, Kentucky was booked on a petition to revoke warrant for hos sentence resulting from resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony charge. No bond.

Jason Allen Dale, age 38, of Heltonville, Indiana was booked on a warrant for battery with bodily injury. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed.

Darrell Dwayne Smith, Jr., age 38, of Carlisle began his sentence for additional suspended sentencing for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He entered a plea agreement with local attorney Ellen Martin, who was assigned the case after a petition to revoke his previous suspended sentence was made.

William Wesley Smith, age 34, of Linton was booked on a warrant on a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for intimidation and possession of marijuana. No bond.

Jesse Dean Hill, age 32, of Jasonville was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony charge. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.

Nathanael W. Sexton, age 34, of Bloomington, Indiana was arresed for srangulation, a Level 6 felony charge, as well as confinement, a Level 5 felony charge, plus simple battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $15,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Jesse James Vandeventer, age 18, of Bloomfield was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and minor possession of alcohol. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Macie Dee Gaines, age 38, of Sidell, Illinois was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment to a person, both Class A misdemeanors. Surety only bond was set.

Joshua Thomas Sloan, age 35, of Bicknell was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, as well as driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, and criminal trespass. No bond.

Guy Clark Vermillion, age 53, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for possession of marijuana. No bond. Attorney Jamie Sutton was appointed to represent the Defendant at he County’s expense.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...