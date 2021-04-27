Linton Farmers’ Market organizational meeting for vendors this Thursday

The Linton Farmers’ Market will have an organizational vendor meeting this Thursday, and the meeting is intended for all past and new vendors to learn about the plans for 2021 season. The vendor meeting will take place on Thursday, April 29th at 6pm in the Roy Clark building at Humphreys’ Park. It is also the last day to get the early-bird vendor pricing for the season. Opening day is rapidly approaching — May 15th.

Some of the fresh-cut flowers and vegetables displayed in past years

With Mark and Joann Stacy leaving, the market is under the new leadership of Suzanne Jackson. “After a record-breaking 2020 season, the board is very excited about continuing to operate and grow the farmers market,” board member Elizabeth Mason told The Lintonian earlier this week. This year, Amanda Smith will remain as the market manager, managing the day-to-day function of the market each Saturday. Suzanne Jackson will take over the board’s president position, while Marvin Abshire moved into the role of secretary.

Amanda Smith will return as the Market Manager for the 2021 season

Those who receive WIC, SNAP, and Senior food assistance may also receive Linton Farmers’ Market Vouchers, which double the amount that can be received in healthy, locally-growth food options available each week at the market. The market will run almost every Saturday morning through Saturday, September 25th.

Like this: Like Loading...