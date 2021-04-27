Weekend drive – Kayak trip on Patoka Lake is Saturday, May 1st

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Join Patoka Lake’s interpretive naturalist on Saturday, May 1st at 9:30 a.m. at the South Lick Fork Boat Ramp for a kayaking trip. Be sure to bring your own kayak.



The trip will pass under the Highway 164 causeway, which is a popular location for swallows. Osprey can also be seen along the route. Bring binoculars, cameras, life jackets, refreshments, and sunscreen.



Non-motorized boat launch permits are required and will be sold at the event for only $5. Please arrive by 9:15 a.m. to register.



For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, please call the Nature Center at (812) 685-2447.



Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, Indiana, which is about a 73-mile or 1.5 hour drive from Linton.

Featured photo by Tara R from Pexels

