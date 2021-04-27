Update: Charges filed in Dubois County lawnmower vs. car crash

From the Indiana State Police – Jasper District:

On April 19, 2021, the Dubois County Prosecutor filed charges against Joann T. Voelkel due to a months-long investigation by the Indiana State Police in reference to a fatal accident that occurred on October 16th, 2020 and claimed the life of Ruth A. Meyer. Voelkel has been charged with one count of Reckless Driving Class A Misdemeanor, and summons to the Dubois County Court.

Fatal Crash in Dubois County

On October 16, 2020, at approximately 6:35 PM EST, the Indiana State Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle vs. utility tractor crash in northern Dubois County.

The crash occurred on County Road 675 North, west of Portersville Rd near the address of 4288 West 675 North. Preliminary investigation shows that at the time of the crash, Ruth A. Meyer, 60, of Jasper, was operating her lawnmower when she entered the roadway from the south into the path of a black 1996 Chrysler LHS driven by Joann T. Voelkel, 62, who was traveling west on County Road 675 North. Voelkel was unable to avoid collision and struck the utility tractor. Ruth A. Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the crash.

Preliminary investigation shows that alcohol or drugs did not contribute to this crash. The crash is still under investigation by an Indiana State Police.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

