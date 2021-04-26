Traffic stop leads to $2 million worth of narcotics, including powerful Fentanyl

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

Earlier this afternoon at approximately 1:30 p.m., an Indiana State Police Trooper stopped a Chrysler van on Interstate 70 near the fifty-nine-mile marker for unsafe lane movement. The driver was identified as Ester Osegueda, age 32 of Porteville, California, and the passenger in the vehicle was identified as Adam Lopez, age 27, of Tulare, California.

During the conversation with the two occupants, the trooper observed criminal indicators and a subsequent investigation led to a search of the vehicle. During that search, the trooper discovered 134 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 90 pounds of fentanyl concealed in the cargo area. The drugs originated from Memphis, Tennessee, and they were destined for Indianapolis, Indiana. The estimated value of the narcotics is two million dollars.

Photo – Evidence Collected

Both subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Hendricks County Jail where they are currently being detained.

Arrested and Charges:

Photo – Ester Osegueda

Ester Osegueda, 32, Porteville, California

Dealing Narcotics, Level 2, Felony

Photo – Adam Lopez

Adam Lopez, 27, Tulare, California

Dealing Narcotics, Level 2 Felony

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

