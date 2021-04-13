DNR: Celebrate ‘National Volunteer Week’ with us!

Each year, more than 10,000 volunteers across the State of Indiana contribute countless hours on Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties.

During National Volunteer Week, April 18th-24th, the DNR will thank and recognize those volunteers for caring for Indiana’s natural and cultural resources and salute their accomplishments on the Facebook pages of the divisions of State Parks, Fish & Wildlife, Forestry, and Nature Preserves.



Hoosiers can connect with Indiana’s natural and cultural heritage and the DNR volunteer community by donating their time and talents at their favorite DNR property.

To find out how you can help DNR properties, see on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer. You can become part of DNR’s volunteer community by downloading a volunteer application and contacting your local DNR property to learn more.

For complete list of volunteer opportunities and programs for April 18th-24th, see calendar.dnr.IN.gov. For more information or questions about volunteering for DNR, email DNRVolunteer@dnr.IN.gov.

Featured photo by Mikhail Nilov from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...