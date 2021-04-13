ISP, Bedford Police investigation leads to meth dealing arrest

On Monday, April 12th, 2021, a joint investigation involving the Indiana State Police Bloomington District Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section (A.C.E.S.), Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section (D.E.S.), and the Bedford Police Department culminated in a methamphetamine dealing arrest of Andrew S. Rankin, age 37, of Bedford.

After ISP, BPD and the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office had all received information that methamphetamine was allegedly being dealt out of a residence in the 1500 block of 6 ½ Street in Bedford. Officers utilized various investigative techniques and were able to confirm illegal drug activity was taking place.

Today, plainclothes officers observed Rankin, who had active felony arrest warrants through Lawrence County, in the yard of the residence working on a vehicle. They then notified uniformed officers of the location of Rankin and ISP A.C.E.S. Sergeant Greg Day, BPD Captain Jeremy Bridges, along with BPD Officers Jarrett Tedrow, Faheem Bade, and his canine Zazu, arrived at the residence.

As the uniformed officers were approaching the driveway, Rankin ran toward the residence and entered through a garage door. Officers gave chase and Officer Bade with Zazu, stood at the door while officers gave verbal commands for Rankin to exit. Ultimately, Rankin was located after acknowledging he did not want the dog released.

While Rankin was being placed into custody, Sgt. Day observed suspected drugs and paraphernalia lying in plain view. ISP DES Detectives applied for and obtained a search warrant, which was signed by the Honorable Robert Cline of Lawrence Superior Court 2.

Upon execution of the search warrant, officers located approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine which was packaged for sale, an ounce of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and other items associated with dealing drugs.

Rankin was arrested and incarcerated at the Lawrence County Jail for the following offenses:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deal, Level 3 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

This case remains under investigation and additional arrests may be forthcoming.

Anyone with knowledge of illegal drug activity is requested to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812) 332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at (812) 545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov. All calls are confidential.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

