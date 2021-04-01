Lintonians embrace Hometown Doughnuts on their sell-out opening day

A line of local doughnut connoisseurs waited for their first taste of Hometown Doughnuts, which opened early this morning to the public, making the newest business in town clear out their initial inventory by about 6:30AM. More batches and more batches were made, as customers continued to line up for the sweet treats, the crew later said.

By noon, a steady stream of cars drove by the new establishment on 1st Street Southeast, but the business was closed due to the sellout crowds earlier in the day.

File photo – The Lintonian – April 1st, 2021

Owners Terry and Carmen Hudson were well-pleased with the turn-out of customers this morning — and visibly tired, as well. They had started their day at midnight, Carmen said.

Owners Terry & Carmen Hudson – Photo courtesy Hometown Doughnuts

If you did not get a chance to try Hometown Doughnuts on their opening morning, you can stop by from 5:30AM-12:30PM each day, except Sunday and Monday, which are two mornings they are closed.

Featured photo of Hometown Doughnuts signage – File photo, The Lintonian

