Ellington: Get your Indiana State Nature Passport

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, State Representative – District 62:

Indiana is home to scenic locations worth exploring, from our lakes to our state parks and forests. As you head out for your next adventure in our great state, sign up for the free Indiana State Nature Passport and be on your way to earning prizes.

The free digital passport highlights nearly 60 locations featuring lakes, forests, rivers and more. Hoosiers can sign up for the passport online and earn prizes after visiting several locations across Indiana. The more locations you visit, the more prizes you can earn. Visitors must check into one of the designated passport locations from a smartphone.

After checking into 10 places, participants will receive a pair of sunglasses. Those who make 25 visits to any of the passport locations will earn a water bottle, and after 40 visits, participants will receive a hat. Hoosiers who check in to all 59 places on the passport will earn a backpack.

Visitors can also qualify for seasonal drawings throughout the year. When signing up for the passport, you will be notified of these opportunities via email.



Sign up here to get yours today and start exploring all that Indiana has to offer.

The Lintonian’s Random Tid-Bit:

In 1993, the U.S. government spent $277,000 on “pickle research.” So that’s where our tax dollars go! In all seriousness, though, what did they actually find out during this research experiment? Turns out, the breakthrough was that salt in kosher dill pickles may be cut by up to 40 percent and nobody will know the difference! Pickle-eaters with high blood pressure rejoiced at the findings!

