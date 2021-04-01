Bassler: Indiana is making a strong economic recovery

From the Office of Eric Bassler, State Senator – District 39:

“Despite the economic uncertainty and challenges we’ve faced as a result of the pandemic, there are signs that our state’s economy continues to come back strong,” State Senator Eric Bassler stated earlier today.

In the second half of 2020, economic output roared back to life across the whole country, and Indiana had one of the best recoveries in the nation. The Hoosier economy grew at a phenomenal 22.7% annual rate, making the state tied for the 4th best economic growth in the country.

In addition, after Indiana’s unemployment rate hit a staggering 17.5% in April 2020, the latest jobs report shows Indiana’s unemployment rate is now back down to 4% and lower than the national rate of 6.2%. “We have not yet recovered all the jobs lost since last spring, but we have seen great improvement,” Bassler admitted.

While these numbers show Indiana is making a strong turnaround thanks to the resilience of our workforce and entrepreneurs, many small businesses are still struggling.



To help small businesses recover from dramatic decrease in revenue over the past year, Bassler is supporting House Bill 1004, which would create a grant program to help our Hoosier businesses bounce back.



The Hoosier Hospitality Small Business Grant Program would focus on the hospitality industry, building on the state’s existing efforts to help local businesses stay afloat. An additional $60 million in funding would come from the CARES Act and would be administered by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.



Helping Hoosiers find a path forward in this time of recovery is imperative, and Bassler said he believes HB 1004 will provide small businesses with some of the funding they need to navigate and survive these uncertain times.

The Lintonian’s Random Tid-Bit:

More U.S. Presidents have been born in the State of Virginia than in any other state. Interestingly, too, no President has been an only child. So, thank your siblings because they may make you Presidential one day!

