Greene County Jail Log – March 29th, 2021

Sarah Lynnelle Harper, age 40, of Springville began her sentence for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, pursuant to a plea agreement filed. Local attorney Rockelle Reynolds was appointed to represent Harper at the County’s expense. Later in the case, attorney Ellen Martin was substituted as Harper’s counsel.

Quintin Levi Resler, age 21, of Switz City was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, as well as two Class A misdemeanors, including operating a vehicle with an A.C.E. of 0.15 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Rodney Alan Baker, age 42, of Bloomfield was arrested for battery and possession of marijuana, a Class A and Class B misdemeanor, respectively. Bond was set at $1,500 with ten percent allowed.

Ricky Lee Cain, age 41, of Worthington was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony charge. No bond.

Joshua Lloyd Roach, age 38, of Terre Haute was arrested for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

The Lintonian’s Random Tid-Bit:

In the English language, the shortest complete sentence is “I am.”

