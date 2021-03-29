March 31st: Learn about trademarks in sports

Have you ever been curious about how sports teams protect their brands? Do you run a sports league or manage brands for a sports organization or manufacturer? Join the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on March 31st, from 3-4 p.m. ET, for Do You Know @ USPTO: Trademarks in Sports.

Jason Lott, Attorney-Advisor for Trademarks Customer Outreach, will coach you on trademark basics with a fast-paced presentation. Then, team up with the USPTO’s Eastern Regional Outreach Office to answer your trademark-related questions. Jason will share his almost 20 years of experience at the USPTO in an engaging discussion certain to get you excited about trademarks and rooting for your favorite brands.

Visit the event page on the USPTO website for more information and to register.

Featured photo by Pixabay from Pexels

