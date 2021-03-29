Deadline approaching for Governor’s century, half century business award nominations

The State of Indiana is accepting nominations through the end of March for the Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards, which honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for at least 100 or 50 years, respectively, and have demonstrated a commitment to serving the community. Applications are due March 31st, 2021. Qualifying criteria is as follows:

The business must have had continuous operations in Indiana for more than 50 or 100 years by December 31st, 2020.

The business must have participated in the same line of work for the duration of its operations. If different, an explanation of the evolution into the current business must be provided on the nomination form.

The business must have had its base in the state of Indiana since it was founded.

The business must recognize, acknowledge and agree that it is in full compliance with the Indiana Secretary of State, Department of Revenue and the Department of Workforce Development by signing the application.

The business must not have previously received a Century or Half Century award from the state of Indiana. Previous Half Century award recipients may qualify for a Century award.

Eligible companies are encouraged to complete the online application. Please visit the Indiana Economic Development Corporation website for additional details.

Featured photo by Kaique Rocha from Pexels

The Lintonian’s Random Tid-Bit:

What a milestone in history! In 1976, a Los Angeles secretary named Jannene Swift officially married a 50-pound rock. The ceremony was reportedly witnessed by more than 20 people.

Like this: Like Loading...