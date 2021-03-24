Help the Greene County Sheriff’s Department identify thief

At about 4:25AM on Sunday morning, a unidentified person broke into several vehicles in the 1st and 2nd street area of Switz City, stealing jewelry, cash, a checkbook, and change. Video from a residential security system captured one of the incidents, and those two video snippets are shown below:

Anyone who is able to identify the person or has additional information about these Switz City thefts, please call Officer Davis Aerne at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 384-4411 or Greene County Crime Stoppers at (812) 847-0718.

