Local Chamber of Commerce says Fourth of July Parade is on for 2021

The Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce and the Linton Freedom Festival Taskforce announced that plans are proceeding with the 2021 Linton Freedom Festival.

According to a letter from the Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce to its membership, the Taskforce is “working hard to make all events that surround and support the Freedom Festival possible. We have been in contact with the Greene County Health Department to work on safety plans for this year’s events and we are closely monitoring the COVID-19 updates from the Governor’s office.”

It was noted that a few of the events supporting the Freedom Festival will have changes for 2021, and the Chamber requested that participants and audiences embrace and support those changes.

Each year, the parade has a theme, which participants are encouraged to embrace in their decorations and make-up of their float or entry. This year, the theme will be “Bring Back the Fun in 2021”.

