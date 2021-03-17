Update on USDA activities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic

In January 2021, the National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness was released. The plan is driven by science, data, and public health to improve the effectiveness of our nation’s fight against COVID-19 and to restore trust, accountability and a sense of common purpose in our response to the pandemic.

The National Strategy provides a roadmap to guide America out of the worst public health crisis in a century. It is organized around seven goals:

Restore trust with the American people. Mount a safe, effective, and comprehensive vaccination campaign. Mitigate spread through expanding masking, testing, data, treatments, health care workforce, and clear public health standards. Immediately expand emergency relief and exercise the Defense Production Act. Safely reopen schools, businesses, and travel while protecting workers. Protect those most at risk and advance equity, including across racial, ethnic and rural/urban lines. Restore U.S. leadership globally and build better preparedness for future threats.

The plan calls on all parts of the federal government to contribute its resources—facilities, personnel, and expertise—to contain the pandemic. Chief among the efforts is a whole-of-government response to stand up new federally supported community vaccination centers across the country.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is responding to the President’s call to action. In addition to personnel, USDA is offering its facilities, cold chain infrastructure, public health experts, disaster response specialists, and footprint in rural areas and Tribal communities across the country. Here are the some of the ways USDA is working alongside our federal partners to contain the pandemic and get our economy back on track.

Programmatic Announcements

Personnel Deployments

445 Personnel Currently Deployed (Mar. 17, 2021)

Since the start of the COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign, the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has deployed 311 personnel. Currently, 220 APHIS personnel remain active, consisting of:

34 employees to support FEMA with planning and logistics;

92 employees to Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Delaware to administer vaccinations;

8 Safety Officers at a variety of rapid points of distribution including mobile teams and pop-up clinics;

1 employee supporting FEMA Region VI with field operations;

11 employees to Dallas;

9 employees to Chicago;

22 employees to Rhode Island and Wisconsin to prepare the vaccine for those administering vaccines; and

19 intake registrars and 24 floor managers in Oregon.

The USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS), the Agricultural Marketing Service, and the Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) have dispatched 32 veterinarians to assist with vaccination efforts in Nevada, Maryland, and Oklahoma.

The USDA Forest Service has deployed 186 Incident Management Team personnel and they are currently assigned to the National COVID Vaccine Campaign. Their work includes staffing vaccination centers, providing logistical support, and planning at regional/state levels with FEMA and states.

One (1) member of the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), one (1) member of the Office of Homeland Security (OHS), one (1) member of the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), and four (4) U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps officers detailed to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) are assisting with logistical support for the vaccination campaign.

Like this: Like Loading...