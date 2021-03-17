DNR to survey anglers at Dogwood Lake in Daviess County

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will conduct an angler creel survey at Dogwood Lake, which is located in Daviess County, beginning this month and running through October 31st.

A DNR employee will be stationed at the main boat ramp to conduct brief interviews as anglers end their fishing trips. Periodic angler counts will also take place at some of the largest ponds on the property. Boat and shoreline anglers will be included in the survey.

The survey’s main purpose is to help evaluate the experimental crappie length limit that was placed on the lake in 2016. Fisheries biologists have monitored the crappie population since the limit began, and angler harvest and release data gathered from interviews will be key components of the DNR’s evaluation of the rule and determination if it should remain in place.

Harvest and catch-and-release information for all species collected through the interviews will provide biologists with valuable information to help manage Dogwood Lake and the property’s ponds.

Dogwood Lake is located at Glendale Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA) in Daviess County. Learn more about Glendale FWA at on.IN.gov/glendalefwa.

Featured photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

