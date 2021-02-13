Bassler talks expanding telehealth services in the Hoosier State

From the Office of Eric Bassler, State Senator:

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, health care providers have been temporarily permitted to expand their services by utilizing virtual consultations, known as telehealth, to provide Hoosiers with more accessibility to safe and convenient health care.

The State of Indiana has greatly benefited from a temporary expansion of telehealth services, and Senate Bill 3, which State Senator Eric Bassler co-authored, would ensure Hoosiers maintain this access to improved health care post-pandemic.

If signed into law, SB 3 would put legal safeguards in place for Hoosiers receiving virtual care and require telehealth medical records to be created and maintained under the same standards of practice patients in an in-person setting receive.

SB 3 would also expand the application of the telehealth statute currently in place to include more licensed practitioners and specify the various activities that would qualify as health care services under telehealth law.

Bassler said his statement, “I am pleased to have voted in support of SB 3, and I look forward to seeing this bill further improve Hoosiers’ access to affordable and high-quality health care.”

The Bill recently received unanimous support in the Senate and will now move to the House of Representatives for further consideration.

Like this: Like Loading...