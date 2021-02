Some photo highlights of the Linton Girls’ Basketball game against Forest Park, including: (1.) Jaylee Hayes shooting behind the arc, (2.) Vanessa Shafford battling under the basket, (3.) Jared Rehmel watching the girls play, (4.) Haley Rose getting fouled hard, (5.) Auburey Burgess with an easy layup. Linton won, 51 to 26, and they play again tonight at 8pm

Featured photo is the Linton team before the game. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

