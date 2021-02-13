Daviess County man arrested for possession of child pornography

On Friday, February 12th, 2021, Indiana State Police arrested Christopher Dillon, 54, of Washington, for Possession of Child Pornography, a Level 5 Felony.

Indiana State Police Detective Jarrod Lents initiated a criminal investigation on February 1st and developed probable cause to arrest Dillion, who was then arrested and taken to the Dubois County Jail.

This is an on-going investigation.

Jasper City Police Department assisted with the investigation.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Like this: Like Loading...