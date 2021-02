Some photo highlights from this evening’s boys’ basketball game against Shakamak, including (1.) Coach Hart instructing his team, (2.) Logan Webb with a fast break score; he added 25 points for the Miners, (3.) Drew Smith under the basket, (4.) Lincoln Hale throws it down in the 2nd quarter, (5.) Jaydan Miller drives the baseline. Linton easliy won tonight 81 to 36, and Linton’s Lincoln Hale broke 2,000 points.











Featured photo is Braden Walters. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

