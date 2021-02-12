Governor lifts hour restrictions on commercial propane delivery drivers

With over one-half million Hoosiers dependent on propane fuel to heat their homes, combined with the extremely cold weather Indiana has been experiencing recently, the Governor of Indiana, Eric Holcomb, has issued an executive order exempted commercial drivers delivering propane from their typical limits on hours of service.

Experts say COVID-19 has also played a role in shortages, resulting from a shortage of drivers to deliver the supplies, as well increased demand from outside venues heating their outside spaces with the fuel to maintain customers in the cold weather.

Holcomb’s fourth executive order since the new year, known as Executive Order 21-04, is embedded below in its entirely:

Featured photo by Honye Sanges from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...