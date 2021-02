Some photo highlights from the Linton vs Eastern Pekin Girls Regional Basketball Championship game, including (1.) Gentry Warrick at the tipoff vs. the Musketeers, (2.) Vanessa Shafford making a layup, (3.) Haley Rose with a sideways layup, (4.) Aubrey Burgess driving the paint, and (5.) the Linton Cheerleaders excite their Linton fan base.

Featured photo is a group shot of the Linton Girls team after their big Regional win.

All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

