Greene County Jail Log – February 13th, 2021

Brianna Raye Melvin, age 22, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for a motion to revoke her suspended sentence stemming from the possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, which was filed originally in March 2020. Melvin was recently released on her own recognizance in Monroe County, while facing charges of identity deception and possession of methamphetamine there that were filed in early-February of this year. No bond.