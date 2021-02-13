Greene County Jail Log – February 13th, 2021

Jesse Scott Gerow, age 19, of Bloomington began his sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Attorney Timothy Shonk was appointed to be Gerow’s attorney at the County’s expense. In a plea deal, the charges for criminal mischief and possession of paraphernalia were dismissed. Gerow was released on a conditional discharge, which was entered with a review hearing set for approximately one year from now on January 3rd, 2022.
Christopher Richard Porter, age 25, of Solsberry was booked on a warrant for a petition for revoke bond stemming from a case beginning in 2020 for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor, as well as battery, criminal mischief, and possession of marijuana, all Class B misdemeanors. No bond. Porter also currently faces another petition to revoke bond in Monroe County with an active warrant showing.
Angela Renee Allgood, age 49, of Bloomington began her sentence for endangerment while operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Three of the four charges that Allgood faced were dismissed in a plea deal. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Allgood to one year and 180 days with one year and 150 days suspended and one day of jail credit; she was represented by Bloomington-based criminal defense attorney Joseph Lozano.
Jeffery Alan Dixon, age 55, now of Cannelton, but formerly of Linton, was recently sentenced by Judge Dena Martin for one year with 335 days suspended for two theft charges brought against him in Greene County. He will now face another theft charge in Sullivan County, where there is an active warrant showing.
Brianna Raye Melvin, age 22, of Bloomington was booked on a warrant for a motion to revoke her suspended sentence stemming from the possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, which was filed originally in March 2020. Melvin was recently released on her own recognizance in Monroe County, while facing charges of identity deception and possession of methamphetamine there that were filed in early-February of this year. No bond.
Theodore James Miller, age 38, of Linton was booked on a warrant on a motion to revoke his suspended sentence for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
