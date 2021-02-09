Paynetown SRA hosts flowerpot painting workshop March 14th

Take about an hour drive in mid-March to create some beautiful flowerpots for your spring patio. The two-hour workshop will be on Sunday, March 14th at 2 p.m. at the Paynetown State Recreation Area, located at 4850 S. State Road 446 in Bloomington.



The workshop will be led by Monroe Lake interpretive naturalist Jill Vance. Registration is required by March 10th at bit.ly/flowerpot2021 and is limited to 10 people. The fee is $10 per person.



Each participant will be able to decorate two 5-inch terra cotta pots (saucers included) using acrylic paints and decorative tiles. Vance will discuss plants with aromas that encourage mosquitoes to stay away and are also suitable for a patio planting because even with snow currently on the ground, summer will be here soon!



Masks are required for all participants, and the workshop will be set up to allow for social distancing between groups and individuals.



Questions about this workshop should be directed via email to jvance@dnr.IN.gov or by calling (812) 837-9967. To find out more about Monroe Lake, visit on.IN.gov/monroelake.

Featured photo by cottonbro from Pexels

