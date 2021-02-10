Greene County Jail Log – February 10th, 2021

Alexandria Marie Hale, age 33, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge, as well as two charges of criminal trespass, Class A misdemeanors, after failing to appear for a court date. Since these charges stemming from 2019, Hale will be facing additional theft and criminal trespass charges in Greene County, as well as driving while suspended charges in Sullivan County, all of which were filed in 2020, according to courthouse records.
Scott D. Hall, age 48, of Worthington began his sentence for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Attorney Rockelle Reynolds was appointed to represent the Defendant at the county’s expense until being substituted with attorney Ellen Martin in January 2021. Judge Dena Martin handed down a sentence of 180 days with 174 suspended, as part of a plea deal.
Steven Jarett Wayne Gibson, age 31, of Linton was booked on a warrant for several charges, including possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felony charges, as well as possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within ten years, all misdemeanor charges. No bond.
Cathy Lynn Fisher, age 62, of Linton was booked on a warrant after a plea deal on her original charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, was reached. She reported to begin home detention and failed to provide a breath or urine sample. At a subsequent court date on February 8th, 2021, to determine where she would serve her remaining sentence, she failed to appear. No bond.
Austin Michael Wheeler, age 21, of Greenwood was booked on a failure to appear warrant and a petition to revoke bond after being charged with domestic battery in Johnson County in October 2020. Greene and Johnson Counties sparred over Wheeler in late-2020 until recently when Greene County could finally transport him to face up for the original charges in this county of possession of marijuana, operating with a controlled substance in body, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. No bond.
Tammy Renae Hestand, age 51, of Bloomfield was arrested on several charges stemming from operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony itself. Other charges include endangering a person and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more. Bond was set at $8,000 with ten percent allowed. In November 2018, she plead guilty to endangering a person while operating intoxicated and was sentenced to 180 days with 174 suspended. In 2012, she plead guilty to a theft charge in Monroe County.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
