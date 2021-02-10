Greene County Jail Log – February 10th, 2021

Alexandria Marie Hale, age 33, of Jasonville was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge, as well as two charges of criminal trespass, Class A misdemeanors, after failing to appear for a court date. Since these charges stemming from 2019, Hale will be facing additional theft and criminal trespass charges in Greene County, as well as driving while suspended charges in Sullivan County, all of which were filed in 2020, according to courthouse records.