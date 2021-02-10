Another day, another snowball: school closes for another eLearning day this week

In a message to parents on Wednesday evening, officials at the Linton-Stockton school system announced all grades will be closed to in-person learning on Thursday, February 11th, 2021, but eLearning assignments will be made available by 9am with teachers available until 3pm tomorrow via email.

Earlier today, the local area experienced light snow and freezing rain, making the roads in the area dangerous. In a Special Weather Statement effective until 10PM tonight, the National Weather Service (NWS) says wintery precipitation will impact your evening commute. Light snow will continue with some chance for periods of sleet of freezing rain mixing in across southern portions of the Hoosier state.

Due to the weather producing slick spots on roads, bridges, and other surfaces, the NWS advises to use caution by slowing down, driving carefully, and allowing extra time to reach your destination.

Featured photo by Eva Elijas from Pexels

