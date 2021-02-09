Fatal accident on I-69 in Daviess County yesterday afternoon

From the Indiana State Police – Jasper Post:

On February 8th, 2021, at approximately 4:45 PM, the Indiana State Police were asked to investigate a fatal crash after two vehicles collided on I-69 at the 83-mile marker southbound in Daviess County.

A 2017 International Semi-tractor with a heavy flatbed trailer was traveling southbound on I-69 near the 84-mile marker. The semi was being operated by Allen C. Weldy (38) out of Mitchell, Indiana. Weldy was driving the semi from Bloomington to Crane and had missed his turn. Weldy decided that instead of going to the next exit he would make a U-turn at the crossover near the 84-mile marker. Weldy pulled into the crossover and stopped for a moment. His trailer was completely blocking the passing lane and partially in the driving lane.

A 2017 Acura SUV being driven by Susan S. Yoo (52) of Indianapolis was also traveling south just a short distance behind the semi. Markings on the road indicated that Mrs. Yoo slammed on her brakes and attempted to avoid the semi-trailer but was unable to do so. The SUV collided with the trailer in a heavily over lapping same direction sideswipe. The SUV then slid off the roadway and down and embankment before coming to rest in a ditch.

Mrs. Yoo was pronounced dead on scene.

Mr. Weldy was taken for a Certified Chemical test and found to have Methamphetamines in his blood. He was taken to the Daviess County Jail and incarcerated.

The SUV was taken to Wagler’s Towing in Odon. The semi-tractor was taken to Ken’s Towing in Bloomington.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

