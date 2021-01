Only one new arrest was made in the last 24 hours reported by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department:

Mark Andrew Irons, age 29, of Jasonville was arrested for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...