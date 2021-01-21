Hospital to begin COVID vaccinations next week

In the hospital’s COVID update earlier today, Greene County General Hospital’s CEO, Brenda Reetz, reported that preparations are being made for the hospital to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and schedule vaccinations starting next week.

In the video update, she said starting next week, there will be three locations in Greene County to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including the local hospital, Greene County Health, Inc., which is a clinic located in the Linton Shopping Center, and the Greene County Health Department, which will be moving its COVID-19 vaccinations to the First Baptist Church in Bloomfield.

The full video update from the hospital is embedded below:

