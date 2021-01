The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory this evening beginning at 7PM through 7AM Tuesday morning. Wet snow is expected with accumulations up to an inch and isolated areas of between one and two inches. This advisory affects portions of central, south central, southeast, and southwest Indiana. Plan on slippery road conditions, which could impact your morning commute.

Featured photo is file photo, The Lintonian – January 16th, 2021

