Greene County Jail Log – January 18th, 2021

Sherry Lynn Hall, age 44, of Washington was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. No bond.

James Robert Gibson, Jr., age 41, of Greenwood was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, also a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Todd Earl Bryant, age 31, of Bloomfield was arrested for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within ten years. Bond was set at $1,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

