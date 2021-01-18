Greene County Commissioners to meet tomorrow morning

The Greene County Commissioners will meet tomorrow morning at 9:30AM (January 19th, 2021), in the Commissioners’ Room on the third floor of the Courthouse in Bloomfield. There will be several items of new business on the agenda, including:

Greene County Clerk (Microvote Contract)

Greene County IT (Chuck Long)

Greene County Highway (Roger Hamilton)

Greene County Extension (Annual Contract)

2020 Wages, Expenditures and Revenue Report

Grant Administration Solicitations (Update)

Commissioner Board Appointments

West Gate Authority-Mark Bartlow

Extension of Commissioner Board Terms

City of Linton Appointment to Economic Development

Economic Development (Brianne Jerrels)

County Attorney

Discussion Items (COVID 19 Back-On-Track Plan)

Elected Official Comments

Public Comments

Featured photo of Courthouse signage, file photo, 2020

Like this: Like Loading...