Greene County Commissioners to meet tomorrow morning

The Lintonian
By The Lintonian
The Greene County Commissioners will meet tomorrow morning at 9:30AM (January 19th, 2021), in the Commissioners’ Room on the third floor of the Courthouse in Bloomfield. There will be several items of new business on the agenda, including:

  • Greene County Clerk (Microvote Contract)
  • Greene County IT (Chuck Long)
  • Greene County Highway (Roger Hamilton)
  • Greene County Extension (Annual Contract)
  • 2020 Wages, Expenditures and Revenue Report
  • Grant Administration Solicitations (Update)
  • Commissioner Board Appointments
  • West Gate Authority-Mark Bartlow
  • Extension of Commissioner Board Terms
  • City of Linton Appointment to Economic Development
  • Economic Development (Brianne Jerrels)
  • County Attorney
  • Discussion Items (COVID 19 Back-On-Track Plan)
  • Elected Official Comments
  • Public Comments

Featured photo of Courthouse signage, file photo, 2020

