Greene County Commissioners to meet tomorrow morning

The Greene County Commissioners will meet tomorrow morning at 9:30AM (January 19th, 2021), in the Commissioners’ Room on the third floor of the Courthouse in Bloomfield. There will be several items of new business on the agenda, including:
- Greene County Clerk (Microvote Contract)
- Greene County IT (Chuck Long)
- Greene County Highway (Roger Hamilton)
- Greene County Extension (Annual Contract)
- 2020 Wages, Expenditures and Revenue Report
- Grant Administration Solicitations (Update)
- Commissioner Board Appointments
- West Gate Authority-Mark Bartlow
- Extension of Commissioner Board Terms
- City of Linton Appointment to Economic Development
- Economic Development (Brianne Jerrels)
- County Attorney
- Discussion Items (COVID 19 Back-On-Track Plan)
- Elected Official Comments
- Public Comments
Featured photo of Courthouse signage, file photo, 2020