Governor Holcomb’s State of the State address

Earlier today, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch offered the following statement regarding Governor Eric Holcomb’s recent State of the State address:

“Gov. Holcomb and our administration continue to navigate Indiana through the pandemic with a vision to help Hoosiers bounce back stronger than ever. I look forward to working with the legislature to create the Next Level Regional Recovery program, which will bring neighboring communities together to attract people to our state and improve our quality of life. Our future is bright with our top-ranked economic environment, which gives us the opportunity to more quickly develop and grow our workforce, and further prove Indiana is the best place to live, work, play, study and stay.”

