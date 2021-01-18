GCGH welcomes first newborn of 2021

From Greene County General Hospital:

Greene County General Hospital (GCGH) welcomed the first newborn of 2021 on Friday, January 15th. The parents, Katelyn Stevens and Anthony Stevens welcomed their daughter, Birdie Sue Stevens, Friday afternoon in GCGH’s labor and delivery department.

Two GCGH labor and delivery nurses, Teresa Egnew, RN and Madisyn Bridges, RN assisted with the birth. They were both very excited to assist with the delivery because the family, they explain, were so sweet and very likeable, “it was a lot of fun to be a part of” they both reported.

On behalf of the entire Greene County General Hospital family, we would like to congratulate this family. We are very honored to deliver babies in our local hospital and we welcome all future deliveries.

Featured photo courtesy GCGH

