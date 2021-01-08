AG Curtis Hill outlines accomplishments during his last full year in office

From the Office of the Indiana Attorney General:

Attorney General Curtis Hill today published a report outlining the Office of the Attorney General’s accomplishments during his last full year in office.

“Serving as Indiana’s 43rd attorney general has been the greatest professional honor of my life,” Attorney General Hill said. “I am immensely proud of the work we have accomplished over the last four years – work that, in 2020, went undeterred even as the coronavirus pandemic altered our lives. Thank you for allowing us to serve you, Hoosiers.”

In 2020 alone, the office’s Consumer Protection Division opened 15,000 consumer complaints and successfully obtained judgments, assurances of voluntary compliance, restitution and penalties totaling more than $7.796 million. The division is also leading antitrust lawsuits against Google and Facebook, and obtained an injunction and judgment against Indiana-based nonprofit Wildlife in Need.

Assisting the Consumer Protection Division, the Complex Litigation Division helped obtain a $19.5 million settlement with Equifax after its massive data breach. Indiana was one of only two states that opted not to participate in a multistate settlement with Equifax in July 2019. Instead, Attorney General Hill chose to file his own lawsuit against the company and then personally led the negotiation that resulted in Indiana’s record recovery. Indiana’s $19.5 million settlement was the largest payout to any state, including the states that participated in the multistate settlement, which distributed $175 million among the participating states.

The Solicitor General Division in 2020 devoted considerable effort to defending Indiana’s reasonable regulation of abortion procedures and fending off last-minute challenges to Indiana’s election laws. The division also wrote and filed more than two-dozen multistate amicus briefs in important, high-profile cases pending before the United States Supreme Court, lower federal courts, and the Indiana Supreme Court.

The report, which is embedded below, also outlines accomplishments by the Appeals, Litigation and Unclaimed Property divisions, as well as the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. You may also read more about the Office’s initiatives, such as the annual Drug Abuse Symposium, the Jail Chemical Addiction Program and Highway Interdiction Teams.

