Celebrate MLK Day of Service by volunteering for DNR

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by becoming a volunteer at one of Indiana’s DNR properties this year.



DNR provides a variety of ways for citizens to make a difference in maintaining, improving, and restoring Indiana’s natural and cultural heritage. Several opportunities are available, including maintaining trails, helping in nature centers, and sharing photography or artwork. DNR also welcomes citizens to bring their own unique talents to a volunteer opportunity.



“Volunteering gives you a great sense of accomplishment,” said Jody Heaston, volunteer coordinator for Indiana State Parks. “You know you are helping manage and conserve our natural and cultural resources for future generations to enjoy.”



This is a great time to explore the DNR volunteer website for more information at on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer or email DNRVolunteer@dnr.IN.gov for questions.



On Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some properties will have self-directed service opportunities, such as litter pickup along trails. Check the DNR Calendar at calendar.dnr.IN.gov for lists of activities on Jan. 18 or for upcoming volunteer opportunities.



Contact your local DNR property to learn more about how to give back in 2021.

Featured photo by Gotta Be Worth It from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...