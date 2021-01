The local area has been blessed with the service and long-time dedication of Owen Batterton, MD, who announced his retirement in 2020. The Greene County General Hospital praised Dr. Batterton and wished him well in a separate article on their December 2020 board meeting. We join the board in wishing Dr. Batterton well!

His retirement was the #7 story of 2020.

Photos courtesy Greene County General Hospital

