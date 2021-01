What do you call a group of young ladies, colorful dresses, and Miner football?

The Linton-Stockton Homecoming Court, of course! The photos from the 2020 Miner Football Homecoming game were very popular, making it the #6 story of 2020 on The Lintonian.

Special thanks to sports photographer Austin Gordon for some great photos capturing those 2020 homecoming moments!

