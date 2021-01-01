NWS issues winter weather advisory for morning

The National Weather Service issued the following:
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM FRIDAY
- WHAT…Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
- WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.
- WHEN…From 3 AM to 11 AM EST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 261 7623
Featured photo by Nadine Wuchenauer from Pexels