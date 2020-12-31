Ellington prepares for the 2021 legislative session

From the Office of State Representative Jeff Ellington:

State Representative Jeff Ellington was recently appointed to serve as vice chair of the House Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee, where he will examine policies aimed at improving the insurance industry for Hoosiers. He will also continue serving on the House Local Government Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee, as well.

The 2021 legislative session is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 4, where Ellington will join other state lawmakers to consider ideas for new laws.

If you have ideas for new laws or opinions on matters facing the Indiana General Assembly, Ellington encourages Hoosiers to contact him at 317-234-9139 or H62@iga.in.gov. “As your representative, I rely on your feedback to help guide me as I vote on important issues,” he wrote. You can also complete his online constituent survey here.

For more information and to access livestreams of committee hearings and session, agendas and calendars online, visit iga.in.gov.

