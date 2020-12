The Indianapolis office of the National Weather Service has issued the following weather statement:

“SLICK SPOTS TONIGHT FROM WINTRY MIX…Roads will be slick tonight as a wintry mix of precipitation continues to move through central Indiana. Some areas have received over an inch of snow, and freezing rain and sleet are also mixing in. As temperatures continue to drop overnight, additional icing will occur on untreated surfaces. Use caution if driving.”

Featured photo by Dan Hamill from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...