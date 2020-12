From the National Weather Service:

Gusty winds will accompany some light showers ahead of a cold front this evening. Winds may briefly gust up to around 45 MPH. These winds will cause unsecured outdoor objects and holiday decorations to be blown about, and may cause driving difficulties for high profile vehicles. Winds will diminish overnight, with gusts around 30 MPH possible then.

Photo by Lum3n from Pexels

