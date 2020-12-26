Photo highlights of Linton vs Greencastle at Wabash Valley Classic

Some photo highlights from earlier today at the Wabash Valley Classic between Linton and Greencastle, including: (1.) Lincoln Hale throwing up a shot in the first quarter, (2.) Drew Smith from under the goal, (3.) Peyton Smith and Madalyn Delph doing a tuck on the sidelines for the Miners, and (4.) Josh Pyne loading up a shot from behind the line. Although Linton was a favorite, Greencastle narrowly won over the Miners, 53 to 50. The next game will be Monday at 1:30 vs North Central.

Featured photo is Braden Walters. All photography by Austin Gordon Photography

